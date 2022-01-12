Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,997. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $466.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 289.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

