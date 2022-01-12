ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

