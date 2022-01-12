ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 169,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
