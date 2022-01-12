Origin Sport Trading Down 12.5% This Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $96,194.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00121036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

