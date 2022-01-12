Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $11.89 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. 813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.