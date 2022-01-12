Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.79. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

