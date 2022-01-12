Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $59.67 Million Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,491,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,669,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,947. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

