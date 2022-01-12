Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 13,115 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.49. 14,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,318. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.96 and a 12-month high of $92.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

