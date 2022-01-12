Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 3.20% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. 11,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

