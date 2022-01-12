Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.21

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 55491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

