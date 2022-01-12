OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $519.11

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.11 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.52). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 553 ($7.51), with a volume of 1,213,082 shares.

OSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.72) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.72) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.76) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.41).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

