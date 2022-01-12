Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 2.3% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,417. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

