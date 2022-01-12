Otter Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 114.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 2.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after buying an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after buying an additional 152,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $146,650,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

