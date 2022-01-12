Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Up 0.5%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 1,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) by 580.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,587 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned about 14.67% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

