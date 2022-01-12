Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

