PAC Protocol Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.79 million and $341,789.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009584 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017245 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,980,367,353 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

