Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:PNM) Insider Terry Cuthbertson Acquires 300,000 Shares

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:PNM) insider Terry Cuthbertson purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,582.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Pacific Nickel Mines

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of nickel deposits. It holds 80% interest in the Jejevo and Kolosori Nickel Projects located on Isabel Island in the Solomon Islands. The company was formerly known as Malachite Resources Limited and changed its name to Pacific Nickel Mines Limited in November 2020.

