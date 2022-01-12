Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTVE. Mizuho began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

PTVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,621. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 481,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

