PAID Network (PAID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $202,499.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $44.82 million and approximately $202,499.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

