Palladiem LLC Acquires Shares of 9,606 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Palladiem LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.