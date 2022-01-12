Palladiem LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palladiem LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $47.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,841.74. 55,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,903.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,793.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

