Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 121.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,541. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

