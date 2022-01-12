Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $180.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

