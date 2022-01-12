Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.63. 128,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $415.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

