Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 3.3% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.93. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.50 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

