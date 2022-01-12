PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PARK24 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

