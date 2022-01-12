Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 79 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.