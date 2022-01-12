Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

