Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

