Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $597,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

