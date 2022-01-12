Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 310 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18,954.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 208,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $586,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

