Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,408 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Paychex worth $51,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 2,043.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Paychex by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Paychex by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Paychex by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 478,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 361,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

