Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $3,419,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $259,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

