People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.