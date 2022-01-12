People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.77

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 32937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

