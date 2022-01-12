PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.