Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

