Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pharvaris by 55.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 17.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

