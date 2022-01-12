Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.