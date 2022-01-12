Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 9,746 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 42,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

