Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.04. 51,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,205. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.