Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Amedisys by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.04. 4,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,419. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

