Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $204.84 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

