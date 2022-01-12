Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 2,000 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996,800 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $7,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

