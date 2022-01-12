Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,984.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 116,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $2,817,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 66,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

