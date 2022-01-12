Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

