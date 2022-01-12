Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.