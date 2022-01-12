Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $733,000 Investment in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 74,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $7,237,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.