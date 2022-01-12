Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.32% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYE stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

