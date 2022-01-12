Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 168.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 115.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

