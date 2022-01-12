Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 20,200 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.93 million, a PE ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

